One restaurant had six violations: Ada County food service inspections Oct. 24-30, 2023

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

#1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste 180, Boise

16*, 22*

Bronco Tacos LLC, 8214 Blue Rim Lane, Boise

10*

Costa Vida, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

21, 22*

Jacksons Food Stores, 4190 W. Nez Perce St., Boise

10*

Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

Los Beto’s Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise

2*, 10*, 16*, 22, 23*

Lucky Chef Asian Foods LLC, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise

8*, 10*, 15,* 16*, 22*, 23*

Metztli Mexican Taqueria, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

21*

WinCo Foods — grocery, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

23*

WinCo Foods — pizza, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

8*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

Ada County Expo Idaho — main kitchen, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Albertsons — Starbucks, 1650 W. State St., Boise

Big Bun Inc, 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise

Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Buzz Bar, 5872 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs

Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. 101, Boise

Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise

Chicago Connection — commissary, 7766 W. Lemhi St., Boise

Dry Creek Mercantile, 5888 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

Hiroyuki Hibachi, 12306 W. Lewisburg Lane, Boise

Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise

Idaho Pizza Company, 3053 S. Cole Road, Boise

Jacksons Food Stores, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise

Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise

Les Bois Junior High School, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise

Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise

McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle

Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise

Sea Salt, 9712 W. State St., Star

SpringHouse and Rooted Coffee, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Garden City

Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise

Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise

Treasure Valley Skate Center, 4712 W. State St., Boise

Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City

WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, meat, produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle

