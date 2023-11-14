One restaurant had six violations: Ada County food service inspections Oct. 24-30, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
#1 Mongolian BBQ, 8249 W. Overland Road, Ste 180, Boise
16*, 22*
Bronco Tacos LLC, 8214 Blue Rim Lane, Boise
10*
Costa Vida, 3340 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
21, 22*
Jacksons Food Stores, 4190 W. Nez Perce St., Boise
10*
Lorena’s Cocina Grill, 9110 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
Los Beto’s Mexican Food, 6615 Fairview Ave., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*, 22, 23*
Lucky Chef Asian Foods LLC, 350 N. Milwaukee St., Suite 2018, Boise
8*, 10*, 15,* 16*, 22*, 23*
Metztli Mexican Taqueria, 1735 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
21*
WinCo Foods — grocery, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
23*
WinCo Foods — pizza, 3032 E. State St., Eagle
8*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
Ada County Expo Idaho — main kitchen, 5610 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Albertsons — Starbucks, 1650 W. State St., Boise
Big Bun Inc, 5816 W. Overland Road, Boise
Boise Bistro Market, 6103 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Buzz Bar, 5872 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
Capitol Bar, 6100 W. State St. 101, Boise
Chapala Mexican Restaurant, 1459 S. Vinnell Way, Boise
Chicago Connection — commissary, 7766 W. Lemhi St., Boise
Dry Creek Mercantile, 5888 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Hidden Springs
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 3527 S. Federal Way, Boise
Fred Meyer — Starbucks, 5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise
Hiroyuki Hibachi, 12306 W. Lewisburg Lane, Boise
Hyde Perk Coffee House, 1507 N. 13th St., Boise
Idaho Pizza Company, 3053 S. Cole Road, Boise
Jacksons Food Stores, 4133 W. Rose Hill St., Boise
Kitchen Creations, 11295 W. Ustick Road, Boise
Les Bois Junior High School, 4150 E. Grand Forest Drive, Boise
Maverik, 3080 S. Five Mile Road, Boise
McDonald’s, 178 S. Eagle Road, Eagle
Old Fashioned Fruit and Veg, 2455 Broadway Ave., Boise
Sea Salt, 9712 W. State St., Star
SpringHouse and Rooted Coffee, 5892 W. Hidden Springs Drive, Garden City
Subway, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Taco Bell Express, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
The Chef’s Hut, 164 S. Cole Road, Boise
Trail Wind Elementary School, 3701 E. Lake Forrest Drive, Boise
Treasure Valley Skate Center, 4712 W. State St., Boise
Walmart — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 7319 W. State St., Garden City
WinCo Foods — bakery, deli, fish, meat, produce, 3032 E. State St., Eagle