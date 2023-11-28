One restaurant has an open violation: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 7-13, 2023
Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.
Antonio’s Kitchen, 11277 W. Ustick Road, Boise
16*, 22*
Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Ste A, Boise
22*
Burger King, 6350 N. Discovery Way, Boise
16*
Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
16*
Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian
10*, 16*, 19*, 22
Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna
15*, 22*
Fiesta Chicken, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise
10*
Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
10*
H and M Catering, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
10*
Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
16* 25*
Life’s Kitchen, 8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
22*
Little Caesars Pizza, 10691 W. Ustick Road, Boise
2*, 8*, 10*, 16*
Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise
6*, 23*
Mongolian Bistro, 5234 W. Overland Road, Boise
15*, 16*
My Donuts, 1533 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
2*, 10*, 16*
Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Unit 103, Meridian
16*
Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
10*, 22*
Ridley’s Family Market — produce, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
10*
Spitfire Craft Pizza and Pints, 2450 S. Vista Ave., Boise
23*
Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise
16*
Taqueria El Torito, 7655 N. Jennie Lane, Garden City
23*
Tarbush Kitchen Mediterranean Food, 2757 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
20*, 23*
The Human Bean, 12473 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise
16*
Wok-Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise
8*
Zullee Mediterranean Grill, 3243 E. Village Drive, Suite 130, Meridian
10*
*Violation(s) corrected.
Key to Violations
1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.
2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.
3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.
4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.
5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.
6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.
7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.
8 Incorrect hand washing practices.
9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.
10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.
11 Food not from an approved source.
12 Food received in unsafe condition.
13 Food not safe for consumption.
14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.
15 Improper separation and protection of food.
16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.
17 Food returned and reserved.
18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.
19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.
20 Incorrect food cooling process.
21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.
22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.
23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.
24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.
25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.
26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.
27 Incorrect use of food additives.
28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.
29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.
Inspected with no major risk factor violations
AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise
AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Big Lots, 7001 W. State St., Garden City
Blimpie Subs, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste 950, Boise
Burger King, 6770 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Cafe 720, 720 Park Blvd., Boise
Chili’s Grill and Bar, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Costco — bakery, deli, food service, grocery, meat, fish, produce, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian
Dave’s Hot Chicken, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian
El-Ada Community Action Partnership, 2250 S. Vista Ave., Boise
Extra Mile, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise
Extra Mile, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian
Falcon Crest Golf Club, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Falcon Crest Golf Club mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna
Family Dollar Store, 5050 W. Overland Road, Boise
Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City
Gluten Free Goodies, 2023 Special Events, Boise
Happy Teriyaki, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian
Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise
Jack in the Box, 7040 W. State St., Garden City
Jaker’s Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Johnny Bronx, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Kanak Attack Catering, 2023 Special Events — 2-3 Day Single, Garden City
Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise
Louie’s Wild Alaskan Seafood, 8650 W. Fairview Ave., Boise
Marie Callender’s, 2145 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 110, Meridian
McDonald’s, 4825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City
Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 2023 Special Events, Garden City
Mountain View Transformation Center, 15505 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna
Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian
Qdoba Mexican Eats, 590 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Boise
Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian
Ram Restaurant and Brewery (food processing), 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise
Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna
Ridley’s Family Market — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna
River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian
Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise
St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — main kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso 190, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
St. Luke’s RMC — catering kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise
Star Mercantile — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 10942 W. State St., Star
Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star
Starbucks Coffee, 1100 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Starbucks Coffee, 113 Ten Mile Road, Meridian
Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian
The Human Bean, 10015 W. State St., Garden City
Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise
Tommy’s Italian, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian
Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise
Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise
Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 3233 N. Cole Road, Boise
Wayfaring Coffee, 2023 Special Events — 1 Day Single Event, Garden City
Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise
Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian