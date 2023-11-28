One restaurant has an open violation: Ada County food service inspections Nov. 7-13, 2023

Michelle Jenkins
·5 min read

Central District Health conducts annual inspections of food service establishments in Ada County. Items listed correspond to risk factors that are most often associated with foodborne illness. Additional items are evaluated during inspection. For details, go to cdh.idaho.gov/eh-food-inspections.php. Southwest District Health makes similar inspections in Canyon County.

Antonio’s Kitchen, 11277 W. Ustick Road, Boise

16*, 22*

Blue Sky Bagels, 12375 Chinden Blvd., Ste A, Boise

22*

Burger King, 6350 N. Discovery Way, Boise

16*

Cafe Ole, 3284 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

16*

Casa Del Matador, 3690 E. Monarch Sky Lane, Suite 140, Meridian

10*, 16*, 19*, 22

Falcon Ridge Public Charter School, 278 S. Ten Mile Road, Kuna

15*, 22*

Fiesta Chicken, 1450 S. Orchard St., Boise

10*

Guido’s Original NY Style Pizza, 12375 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

10*

H and M Catering, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

10*

Island Sushi and Ramen, 8716 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

16* 25*

Life’s Kitchen, 8574 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

22*

Little Caesars Pizza, 10691 W. Ustick Road, Boise

2*, 8*, 10*, 16*

Lucky Palace, 8630 W. Overland Road, Boise

6*, 23*

Mongolian Bistro, 5234 W. Overland Road, Boise

15*, 16*

My Donuts, 1533 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

2*, 10*, 16*

Pita Pit, 3030 E. Overland Road, Unit 103, Meridian

16*

Ram Restaurant, 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise

10*, 22*

Ridley’s Family Market — produce, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

10*

Spitfire Craft Pizza and Pints, 2450 S. Vista Ave., Boise

23*

Springhill Suites by Marriott Boise, 6325 N. Cloverdale Road, Boise

16*

Taqueria El Torito, 7655 N. Jennie Lane, Garden City

23*

Tarbush Kitchen Mediterranean Food, 2757 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

20*, 23*

The Human Bean, 12473 W. Chinden Blvd., Boise

16*

Wok-Inn Noodle, 4912 W. Emerald St., Boise

8*

Zullee Mediterranean Grill, 3243 E. Village Drive, Suite 130, Meridian

10*

*Violation(s) corrected.

Key to Violations

1 Insufficient food safety knowledge.

2 Certified Food Protection Manager — accredited course.

3 Illness/communicable disease reporting required.

4 Improper restriction and exclusion of ill food service employees.

5 Insufficient vomiting and diarrheal clean-up procedure.

6 Eating, drinking, tasting, or tobacco use in food preparation area.

7 Food worker with discharge from eyes, nose and/or throat.

8 Incorrect hand washing practices.

9 Bare hand contact with ready-to-eat food.

10 Inadequate hand washing facilities.

11 Food not from an approved source.

12 Food received in unsafe condition.

13 Food not safe for consumption.

14 Inadequate record keeping of seafood/shellfish and fish.

15 Improper separation and protection of food.

16 Improper cleaning and sanitizing of food contact surfaces.

17 Food returned and reserved.

18 Incorrect cook temperature and cook time.

19 Incorrect reheating of food — temperature/time.

20 Incorrect food cooling process.

21 Food not at proper hot holding temperature.

22 Incorrect cold holding temperature of food.

23 Incorrect use-by date marking of food.

24 Insufficient record of time as a safe food control.

25 Improper consumer advisory for under-cooked or raw food served.

26 Pasteurized or thoroughly cooked food required.

27 Incorrect use of food additives.

28 Toxic items not properly stored/labeled.

29 Special food processing plans not available/not followed.

Inspected with no major risk factor violations

AFC Sushi at Albertsons, 1520 N. Cole Road, Boise

AFC Sushi at Fred Meyer, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

Big Lots, 7001 W. State St., Garden City

Blimpie Subs, 9140 W. Emerald St., Ste 950, Boise

Burger King, 6770 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Cafe 720, 720 Park Blvd., Boise

Chili’s Grill and Bar, 3078 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

Commons Kitchen, 2901 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Costco — bakery, deli, food service, grocery, meat, fish, produce, 3403 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

Dave’s Hot Chicken, 3450 N. Eagle Road, Meridian

El-Ada Community Action Partnership, 2250 S. Vista Ave., Boise

Extra Mile, 741 N. Milwaukee St., Boise

Extra Mile, 1950 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

Falcon Crest Golf Club, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna

Falcon Crest Golf Club mobile, 11102 S. Cloverdale Road, Kuna



Family Dollar Store, 5050 W. Overland Road, Boise

Fred Meyer — bakery, deli, fish, grocery, meat, produce, 5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City



Gluten Free Goodies, 2023 Special Events, Boise

Happy Teriyaki, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 150, Meridian

Hillcrest Elementary School, 2045 S. Pond St., Boise

Jack in the Box, 7040 W. State St., Garden City

Jaker’s Bar and Grill, 3268 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Johnny Bronx, 150 S. Ten Mile Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Kanak Attack Catering, 2023 Special Events — 2-3 Day Single, Garden City

Liberty Elementary School, 1740 S. Bergeson St., Boise

Louie’s Wild Alaskan Seafood, 8650 W. Fairview Ave., Boise

Marie Callender’s, 2145 E. Fairview Ave., Ste 110, Meridian

McDonald’s, 4825 N. Glenwood St., Garden City

Mountain Mike’s Pizza, 2023 Special Events, Garden City

Mountain View Transformation Center, 15505 Pleasant Valley Road, Kuna

Pleasant View Elementary School, 4600 W. Gondola Drive, Meridian

Qdoba Mexican Eats, 590 S. Broadway Ave., Suite 130, Boise

Ram Restaurant, 3272 E. Pine Ave., Meridian

Ram Restaurant and Brewery (food processing), 709 E. Park Blvd., Boise



Reed Elementary School, 1670 N. Linder Road, Kuna

Ridley’s Family Market — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, 1403 N. Meridian Road, Kuna

River Valley Elementary School, 2900 E. River Valley St., Meridian



Riverside Elementary School, 2100 E. Victory Road, Boise

St. Luke’s Regional Medical Center — main kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

St. Luke’s RMC — Cafe Espresso 190, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

St. Luke’s RMC — catering kitchen, 190 E. Bannock St., Boise

Star Mercantile — deli, grocery, meat, produce, 10942 W. State St., Star

Star Middle School, 2211 E. Pollard Lane, Star

Starbucks Coffee, 1100 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Starbucks Coffee, 113 Ten Mile Road, Meridian

Terri’s Cafe, 2483 E. Fairview Ave., Suite 105, Meridian

The Human Bean, 10015 W. State St., Garden City

Timberline High School, 701 E. Boise Ave., Boise

Tommy’s Italian, 2976 E. Overland Road, Suite 100, Meridian

Travel Center C-Store, 4115 S. Broadway Ave., Boise

Tucanos Brazilian Grill, 1388 S. Entertainment Ave., Boise

Walmart — bakery, deli, grocery, meat, produce, 3233 N. Cole Road, Boise

Wayfaring Coffee, 2023 Special Events — 1 Day Single Event, Garden City



Whitney Elementary School, 1609 S. Owyhee St., Boise

Willow Creek Elementary, 6195 N. Long Lake Way, Meridian



Recommended Stories