The one-year returns for Chevron's (NYSE:CVX) shareholders have been favorable, yet its earnings growth was even better

The simplest way to invest in stocks is to buy exchange traded funds. But one can do better than that by picking better than average stocks (as part of a diversified portfolio). To wit, the Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) share price is 54% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market decline of around 24% (not including dividends) in the same period. If it can keep that out-performance up over the long term, investors will do very well! Also impressive, the stock is up 46% over three years, making long term shareholders happy, too.

The past week has proven to be lucrative for Chevron investors, so let's see if fundamentals drove the company's one-year performance.

While the efficient markets hypothesis continues to be taught by some, it has been proven that markets are over-reactive dynamic systems, and investors are not always rational. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

During the last year Chevron saw its earnings per share (EPS) increase strongly. While that particular rate of growth is unlikely to be sustained for long, it is still remarkable. So we're unsurprised to see the share price gaining ground. To us, inflection points like this are the best time to take a close look at a stock.

The company's earnings per share (over time) is depicted in the image below (click to see the exact numbers).

We know that Chevron has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue?

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR is a return calculation that accounts for the value of cash dividends (assuming that any dividend received was reinvested) and the calculated value of any discounted capital raisings and spin-offs. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for Chevron the TSR over the last 1 year was 60%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that Chevron shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 60% over the last year. Of course, that includes the dividend. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 14% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with Chevron , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.



Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

