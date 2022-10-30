The one-year returns for Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's (NYSE:KOF) shareholders have been , yet its earnings growth was even better

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But you can significantly boost your returns by picking above-average stocks. For example, the Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) share price is up 16% in the last 1 year, clearly besting the market decline of around 22% (not including dividends). So that should have shareholders smiling. However, the stock hasn't done so well in the longer term, with the stock only up 9.2% in three years.

After a strong gain in the past week, it's worth seeing if longer term returns have been driven by improving fundamentals.

To quote Buffett, 'Ships will sail around the world but the Flat Earth Society will flourish. There will continue to be wide discrepancies between price and value in the marketplace...' By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the last year Coca-Cola FEMSA. de grew its earnings per share (EPS) by 36%. It's fair to say that the share price gain of 16% did not keep pace with the EPS growth. Therefore, it seems the market isn't as excited about Coca-Cola FEMSA. de as it was before. This could be an opportunity.

You can see below how EPS has changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We know that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think Coca-Cola FEMSA. de will grow revenue in the future.

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. As it happens, Coca-Cola FEMSA. de's TSR for the last 1 year was 19%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. This is largely a result of its dividend payments!

A Different Perspective

We're pleased to report that Coca-Cola FEMSA. de shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 19% over one year. And that does include the dividend. That's better than the annualised return of 2% over half a decade, implying that the company is doing better recently. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. Before forming an opinion on Coca-Cola FEMSA. de you might want to consider the cold hard cash it pays as a dividend. This free chart tracks its dividend over time.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

