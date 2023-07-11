One Richmond woman charged with robbing, assaulting another

RICHMOND, Ind. — One Richmond woman is accused of luring another to a local home, where city police said the victim was beaten and robbed.

Amanda Mae Smith, 41, was charged last week in Wayne Circuit Court with robbery resulting in bodily injury and criminal confinement. Both counts are Level 3 felonies carrying up to 16 years in prison.

Richmond police said Smith on July 1 arranged to meet another woman at Smith's home, along North C Street.

Her accuser, who is 36, said she was planning to sell an antique turquoise ring to Smith.

Smith — who at first tried to persuade police she was attending said a fireworks display in Portland that night — said she had intended to buy $100 worth of food stamps from the other woman for $50.

More: Hagerstown, New Castle men charged in burglary spree

The accuser said Smith repeatedly punched her in the face before another person in the home also struck and assaulted her.

A witness said when the victim emerged from Smith's home, she was naked from the waist down. Police reported when they arrived, her face and mouth were bloody and swollen. She was taken by ambulance to Reid Hospital.

The woman said she was robbed of her cell phone and her wallet, which contained $500.

Investigators on July 6 found Smith at an eastside Richmond hotel. After at first insisting she had been in Portland on the night the other woman was attacked, Smith admitted she was present when the woman was beaten, but said she did not participate in the violence or know what had led up to it.

The Richmond resident also acknowledged she believed the other woman had been a participant in an earlier break-in at Smith's home that saw approximately $1,000 in coins taken.

Smith was released from the Wayne County jail, apparently after posting a $2,500 bond. An initial hearing in her case is set for July 19.

According to court records, Smith's record includes convictions for auto theft, possession of meth, resisting law enforcement, disorderly conduct and driving while intoxicated.

She is set to stand trial Sept. 19 on a theft charge filed in February in Johnson Circuit Court.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Richmond woman charged with robbery, confinement