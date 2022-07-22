One RiverFort Global Opportunities plc (LON:RGO) insider upped their stake in the previous year

Viewing insider transactions for RiverFort Global Opportunities plc's (LON:RGO ) over the last year, we see that insiders were net buyers. This means that a larger number of shares were purchased by insiders in relation to shares sold.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

RiverFort Global Opportunities Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Philip Haydn-Slater is the biggest insider purchase of RiverFort Global Opportunities shares that we've seen in the last year. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at around the current price of UK£0.0092. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. While we always like to see insider buying, it's less meaningful if the purchases were made at much lower prices, as the opportunity they saw may have passed. Happily, the RiverFort Global Opportunities insider decided to buy shares at close to current prices. Philip Haydn-Slater was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months. We note that Philip Haydn-Slater was also the biggest seller.

Are RiverFort Global Opportunities Insiders Buying Or Selling?

We saw Independent Non-Executive Chairman Philip Haydn-Slater buy shares worth UK£172k in the last three months. However that only slightly eclipses the sales, UK£170k worth of sales. Looking at the net result, we don't think these recent trades shed much light on how insiders, as a group, are feeling about the company's prospects.

Insider Ownership

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Our data indicates that RiverFort Global Opportunities insiders own about UK£710k worth of shares (which is 9.9% of the company). But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. We do generally prefer see higher levels of insider ownership.

So What Does This Data Suggest About RiverFort Global Opportunities Insiders?

We can't make any useful conclusions about recent trading, since insider buying and selling has been balanced. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. While we have no worries about the insider transactions, we'd be more comfortable if they owned more RiverFort Global Opportunities stock. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. For instance, we've identified 5 warning signs for RiverFort Global Opportunities (2 are potentially serious) you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

