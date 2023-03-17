Rob Gronkowski's girlfriend says his favorite spot to grab a quick bite is a restaurant that opened in a Miami gas station

Rob Gronkowski and Camille Kostek at Gronk Beach presented by The Beast Unleashed held at Talking Stick Resort in Scottsdale, Arizona. Christopher Polk/Penske Media via Getty Images

Rob Gronkowksi knows how to party.

According to his girlfriend, Camille Kostek, he also knows how to take a girl out for a nice night.

Kostek broke down some of her's and Gronk's favorite date spots for Insider.

Rob Gronkowski has stayed quite busy in retirement.

After winning four Super Bowls in his playing career alongside Tom Brady, Gronk has kept the Super Bowl as a big event weekend on his calendar.

When the Eagles and Chiefs met at Super Bowl LVII in Arizona, Gronkowski was in town, inviting veterans to the big game, kicking a field goal for an ad with Fan Duel, and hosting Gronk Beach.

But when Gronk isn't busy with his hosting duties, he's a big fan of a night out with longtime girlfriend, model Camille Kostek.

Insider caught up with Kostek on the red carpet at Gronk Beach, and asked her to break down some of the couple's favorite date night spots.

"A food place that we like that's affordable and kind of quick, on the go, is Carrot Express," Kostek told Insider. "They have it in New York City and Miami. Super good, healthy food that's very tasty."

Carrot Express started out of a gas station in South Beach with founder Mario Laufer, but since, it has built out locations across Florida, as well as two locations in New York City.

The menu promotes healthy food that tastes good, with menu sections including all day breakfast, salads, wraps, power bowls, and healthy burgers.

The menu at Carrot Express. Carrot Express

A quick scan through the menu and it's no surprise that a health-conscious power couple would have it as a favorite spot for quick eats.

For Gronk and Kostek, quick eats like Carrot Express are a great way to enjoy a meal on the go, but they have their fair share of fancy dinner dates as well.

So much so, that it took Kostek a few seconds to pinpoint one singular favorite.

"A wine and dine spot that we love, geez," Kostek struggled for a bit, before the answer hit her in a moment of inspiration. "Arya in the north end of Boston."

Arya Trattoria is an upscale Italian restaurant that sports an impressive menu.

Their signature dish is an Osso Buco di Maiale — tender braised pork shank in a rich tomato sauce with crispy polenta. It costs $32.

But chances are Gronk's dish of choice is a bit further down the menu, the Bistecca Delmonico, also known as the "World Champ Ribeye."

The menu describes it as a "16oz bone-in Ribeye, housemade truffle fries with a red wine porcini mushroom glaze," and also notes that it is "A signature favorite of the Six Time Champs New England Patriots." It costs $38.

Gronkowski himself has shouted out Arya Trattoria as one of his favorites while speaking with ESPN in 2021 about things he missed about New England just before his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Overall, there's many good eats in Boston," Gronkowski said. "Strega Waterfront was one of my favorite spots for the food and atmosphere. In the North End, Arya [Trattoria]."

As for Gronk's first date with Kostek, it was another local favorite: "The first dinner, we went to Venda," Kostek told Insider. "Costantino's Venda in Providence. Federal Hill."

Costantino's Venda Bar and Ristorante was another spot that Gronkowski had alluded to in the ESPN article.

"I used to go to Federal Hill a lot, because they have a lot of great food," Gronk had said. "I like the homemade Italian food. I would say the best part about it is the homemade pink vodka sauce. That was always my favorite."

The Rotelloni Alla Vodka on the menu at Constatino's is described as "Venda's rotelloni pasta tossed in pink vodka sauce," and is $19.95, with shrimp or chicken available to come along with it for an upcharge.

Of all of the Instagram pages Kostek's recommendations sent me too, this one made me the hungriest.

Costantino's also has a nice outdoor dining area. No wonder it was a first-date spot for Gronkowski.

Gronkowski and Kostek move around quite a bit, but it's clear their hearts, and their stomachs, still live pretty close to New England.

