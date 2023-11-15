One of Russia's main propagandists sentenced to imprisonment in absentia in Ukraine

Based on the materials of the Security Service of Ukraine, Armen Gasparyan, an ideologist of the so-called denazification of Ukraine, which is the way Russian propaganda justifies the war, has been sentenced to 10 years in prison in Ukraine in absentia.

Source: Security Service of Ukraine

Quote: "In 2018, Gasparyan published his book, which promotes fictional narratives about the failure of the Ukrainian state and calls on the Russian leadership to launch a military attack on Ukraine.

It was this person who spread the term ‘denazification’ in Russia and began to use it in relation to Ukraine."

Details: Gasparyan was found guilty under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Article 442.2 (public calls for genocide, as well as production of materials calling for genocide);

Article 109.3 (actions aimed at forceful change or overthrow of the constitutional order or take-over of government);

Article 110.2 (trespass against territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine).

The trial was held in a special court proceeding in absentia.

Gasparyan was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property.

The term of his sentence will be counted from the moment of his actual detention.

Gasparyan is currently in Russia and hosts various talk shows with Russian propagandists.

