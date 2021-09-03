One RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS) insider upped their stake by 20% in the previous year

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

From what we can see, insiders were net buyers in RWS Holdings plc's (LON:RWS ) during the past 12 months. That is, insiders acquired the stock in greater numbers than they sold it.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

View our latest analysis for RWS Holdings

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At RWS Holdings

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Group CEO & Director Ian El-Mokadem for UK£62k worth of shares, at about UK£6.17 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, at around the current price, which is UK£6.58. Of course they may have changed their mind. But this suggests they are optimistic. If someone buys shares at well below current prices, it's a good sign on balance, but keep in mind they may no longer see value. In this case we're pleased to report that the insider bought shares at close to current prices. Ian El-Mokadem was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

Ian El-Mokadem purchased 20.00k shares over the year. The average price per share was UK£5.90. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

RWS Holdings is not the only stock insiders are buying. So take a peek at this free list of growing companies with insider buying.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. I reckon it's a good sign if insiders own a significant number of shares in the company. RWS Holdings insiders own about UK£596m worth of shares (which is 23% of the company). Most shareholders would be happy to see this sort of insider ownership, since it suggests that management incentives are well aligned with other shareholders.

So What Do The RWS Holdings Insider Transactions Indicate?

It is good to see the recent insider purchase. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. Along with the high insider ownership, this analysis suggests that insiders are quite bullish about RWS Holdings. Looks promising! While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. For example - RWS Holdings has 2 warning signs we think you should be aware of.

Of course RWS Holdings may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of high quality companies.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

