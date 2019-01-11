One of Samsung's best-selling curved monitors is on sale for $90 off

Twitter More

If you're still attempting to work on flat computer monitor, WYD?

Whether you're aiming to get that salary raise in 2019 or are just trying to beat that kid from across the ocean on Fortnite, a productivity-upping curved monitor is calling your name — and you can grab Samsung's well-reviewed CF391 model on sale for $90 off at Amazon.

Samsung is killing the game in curved 4K TVs — and you expected their curved monitors to be any different? A top-notch choice for work and gaming alike, this 32-inch best seller features 1800R curvature (designed to mimic the human eye) on an FHD 1920 x 1080 display. With panoramic views this immersive, spreadsheets might actually be exciting. Read more...

