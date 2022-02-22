One Schaffer Corporation Limited (ASX:SFC) insider upped their stake by 1.6% in the previous year

Looking at Schaffer Corporation Limited's (ASX:SFC ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Schaffer

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Non-Executive Independent Director David Schwartz for AU$204k worth of shares, at about AU$21.50 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to buy, even at a higher price than the current share price (being AU$20.49). Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. The only individual insider to buy over the last year was David Schwartz.

David Schwartz bought a total of 13.06k shares over the year at an average price of AU$21.29. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Does Schaffer Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Schaffer insiders own about AU$106m worth of shares. That equates to 38% of the company. While this is a strong but not outstanding level of insider ownership, it's enough to indicate some alignment between management and smaller shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Schaffer Tell Us?

Insider purchases may have been minimal, in the last three months, but there was no selling at all. That said, the purchases were not large. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. It would be great to see more insider buying, but overall it seems like Schaffer insiders are reasonably well aligned (owning significant chunk of the company's shares) and optimistic for the future. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for Schaffer you should be aware of.

