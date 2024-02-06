One of the season's biggest snowfalls takes aim at Manitoba, northwestern Ont.

True shots of winter weather have certainly been few and far between for much of Canada this year -- really no surprise with an El Niño winter forecast, and warmer temperatures dominating the season.

A real lack of snow has been especially noticeable across parts of Manitoba, including the city of Brandon, which saw December and January running about 75 percent of normal precipitation and snowfall. So far this February, no precipitation has been recorded for the region, at all. It's a similar story across northwestern Ontario as well, as Kenora sits at 65 percent of normal precipitation for the winter months to date.

Now, forecasters are watching an incoming system, which could bring some of the biggest snowfall totals of the season so far. While the snow could make for difficult travel conditions and slower commute times, it will surely be welcomed across areas facing a moderate drought situation, and in need of the precipitation.

Baron - Thursday pm pressure tracker - Feb6

Thursday into Friday

The low will develop in Colorado, made with energy from the atmospheric river that brought flooding and intense winds to coastal California, and then track towards northwestern Ontario on Thursday.

Temperatures won't be exceptionally cold, but they’ll be cold enough to bring snow to Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and northwestern Ontario into Friday. Some milder temperatures could briefly bring rain just past the border and up to the Trans-Canada Highway, and into Thunder Bay even.

Some uncertainty still remains with the system, and how far north the storm will track. This will dictate how far west into Saskatchewan we see the snow, as well as the exact timing of the precipitation.

Baron - Thursday pm precip - Feb6.jpg

Snow develops for areas along the border as early as Wednesday evening, continuing through Thursday, and into northwestern Ontario for Friday.

Although it is not a major system, there is still the potential for a swath of 10-20 cm to fall in the hardest hits areas. If those totals pan out, there is the potential this system could be some of the largest one day snowfalls of the season for certain areas.

Baron - PRON snow - Feb6.jpg

In Brandon, Manitoba, the last daily snowfall greater than 5 cm was back on January 10, when 7.2 cm fell. Before that, it was December 8, with totals still remaining below 10 cm. The last day of accumulating snowfall for the city was January 22, with just 1.4 cm reported.

It's a similar snow-free situation in Kenora, Ont., as the last daily snowfall of more than 5 cm was on January 11, with 8 cm reported. You'd have to go back to October 27, 2023 to see any sort of significant snowfall in the region, when 16.4 cm fell.

Be sure to check back for the latest weather updates across the Prairies and northern Ontario.