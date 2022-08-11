One Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) insider upped their stake by 13% in the previous year

Looking at Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SNSE ) insider transactions over the last year, we can see that insiders were net buyers. That is, there were more number of shares purchased by insiders than there were sold.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Sensei Biotherapeutics

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Independent Director Thomas Ricks for US$250k worth of shares, at about US$6.62 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$2.12. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. To us, it's very important to consider the price insiders pay for shares. It is encouraging to see an insider paid above the current price for shares, as it suggests they saw value, even at higher levels. Thomas Ricks was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

insider-trading-volume
insider-trading-volume

Does Sensei Biotherapeutics Boast High Insider Ownership?

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. Our data suggests Sensei Biotherapeutics insiders own 1.8% of the company, worth about US$1.1m. But they may have an indirect interest through a corporate structure that we haven't picked up on. I generally like to see higher levels of ownership.

So What Do The Sensei Biotherapeutics Insider Transactions Indicate?

The fact that there have been no Sensei Biotherapeutics insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. We'd like to see bigger individual holdings. However, we don't see anything to make us think Sensei Biotherapeutics insiders are doubting the company. So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 4 warning signs for Sensei Biotherapeutics (of which 2 are significant!) you should know about.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

