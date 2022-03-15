One sentenced in fatal gunfire incident

Mar. 15—A Terre Haute man has been sentenced in connection with a September 2020 gunfire at an off-campus party where an Indiana State University student was shot and killed.

David A. Farrell, 23, was sentenced to two and one-half years in the Indiana Department of Correction after he pled guilty to a Level 6 felony count of criminal recklessness.

Farrell admitted during a March 10 hearing in Vigo Superior Court 3 that he fired a handgun in a residential area on the night 18-year-old Valentina Delva of Indianapolis of killed.

Farrell is not thought to have fired the fatal shot.

The plea agreement gave Farrell credit for 180 days served in the Vigo County Jail and the home detention program of Vigo County Community Corrections. It suspended the balance of the sentence to formal probation.

"The tragedy of this incident still haunts this community, Indiana State University, and the family of Valentina Delva. The sentencing agreement reached with Mr. Ferrell is consistent with his level of involvement in this event," Chief Deputy Prosecutor Rob Roberts said.

"The investigation shows that Mr. Farrell fired shots in response to shots fired by other people. Additionally, there is no evidence to suggest he fired the shot that took the life of Ms. Delva. The other individuals involved in firing guns during this incident continue to be prosecuted," Roberts said.

The shooting occurred Sept. 18, 2020, in the 300 block of South Sixth Street where witnesses said as many as 100 people were at the party at an apartment house.

Delva was shot as she rode in the front passenger seat of a car leaving the party at 321 S. Sixth St. after gunfire erupted around 1:55 a.m.

Two other people suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds in the incident.

Two others have been charged with criminal recklessness in connection with the gunfire incident. The criminal cases of Wesley Meadows and Darius Jenkins are pending.

Lisa Trigg can be reached at 812-231-4254 or at lisa.trigg@tribstar.com. Follow her on Twitter at TribStarLisa.