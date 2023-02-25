One sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Feb. 25—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Logan Todd Koenig, 21, Eldridge, pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition, a Class A felony.

Koenig was accused of engaging in a sexual act or sexual contact with a minor who was under the age of 15 on July 9, 2022.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Koenig to one day in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for one day served. LeFevre placed Koenig on five years supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $900 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class A felony is punishable by 20 years in prison and a $20,000 fine.