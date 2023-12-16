One sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Dec. 16—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Brian Douglas Hanson, 62, Ypsilanti, North Dakota, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony.

Hanson was accused of possessing a glass smoking device with methamphetamine residue on Nov. 15 with a previous conviction in 2015.

Judge Nicholas Thornton sentenced Hanson to 14 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for nine days served. Thornton placed Hanson on one year supervised probation and ordered him to get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Hanson was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.