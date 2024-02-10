One sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Feb. 10—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Gary Howard Moore, 49, Fargo, pleaded guilty to reckless endangerment, a Class C felony, and driving under the influence-drugs, reckless driving and leaving the scene of an accident involving vehicle damage, Class B misdemeanors.

On May 30, Moore was accused of recklessly creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death to another, driving a vehicle while under the influence of any drug or substance to a degree which renders the person incapable of safely driving, driving a vehicle recklessly in disregard of the rights or safety of others and being a driver of a vehicle involved in a crash resulting in property damage and failing to immediately stop the vehicle at the scene of the crash and remaining at the scene.

Judge Nicholas Thornton sentenced Moore to two years in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for 63 days served. Thornton ordered Moore to get a chemical dependency evaluation and complete recommended treatment. Moore was also ordered to pay $140 in restitution and a $500 fine/state.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.