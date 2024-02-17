One sentenced on felony charge in Southeast District Court

Feb. 17—One person was sentenced recently on a felony charge in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Brandon Thomas Zimney, 36, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to possession of drug paraphernalia, a Class C felony, ingesting a controlled substance, a Class A misdemeanor, and criminal trespass, a Class B misdemeanor.

On Aug. 31, Zimney was accused of possessing one or more smoking devices used with methamphetamine with a previous conviction in 2023, ingesting, inhaling or otherwise taking into the human body methamphetamine and entering or remaining in a place where a notice against trespass was given.

Judge James Shockman sentenced Zimney to 120 days in the North Dakota Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation with credit for one day served. Zimney is allowed to serve his sentence at the Stutsman County Correctional Center and is eligible for the Cooperative Treatment Release program.

Shockman placed Zimney on two years of supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.