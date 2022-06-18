One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

The Jamestown Sun, N.D.
·1 min read

Jun. 18—One person was sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar, 38, Bismarck, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

Ayal-Aguilar was accused of possessing methamphetamine and one or more pipes and a scale for use with methamphetamine on April 28 with a previous conviction in 2021.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Ayala-Aguilar to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 40 days served. Ayala-Aguilar was placed on 12 months supervised probation and is eligible for the Cooperative Treatment Release Program. She was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

