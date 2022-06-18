One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Jun. 18—One person was sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Elizabeth Lara Ayala-Aguilar, 38, Bismarck, pleaded guilty to possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies.

Ayal-Aguilar was accused of possessing methamphetamine and one or more pipes and a scale for use with methamphetamine on April 28 with a previous conviction in 2021.

Judge Daniel Narum sentenced Ayala-Aguilar to 60 days in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 40 days served. Ayala-Aguilar was placed on 12 months supervised probation and is eligible for the Cooperative Treatment Release Program. She was also ordered to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine.