One sentenced on felony charges in Southeast District Court

Dec. 9—One person was sentenced recently on felony charges in Southeast District Court in Jamestown.

Brandyn Michael Burt, 28, Jamestown, pleaded guilty to fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer and possession of drug paraphernalia, Class C felonies, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, a Class A misdemeanor, and two counts of driving while license/privilege is suspended or revoked, refusing to halt and reckless driving, Class B misdemeanors.

Burt was accused of operating a vehicle in a manner constituting an inherent risk of death or serious bodily injury to another person, driving a vehicle recklessly in disregard of the rights or safety of others and operating a vehicle while his operator's license was suspended or revoked on March 7; failing or refusing to bring a vehicle to a stop after a pursuing police vehicle or peace officer has given a visual or audible signal to bring the vehicle to a stop and operating a vehicle while his operator's license was suspended or revoked on Oct. 15, and possessing one or more pipes used with methamphetamine on Nov. 8 with a previous conviction in 2021.

Judge Troy LeFevre sentenced Burt to eight months in the Stutsman County Correctional Center with credit for 60 days served. LeFevre placed Burt on 12 months supervised probation and ordered him to pay a $400 criminal administration fee, $100 defense/facility administration fee, $35 indigent defense application fee, $300 indigent recoupment and a $25 victim-witness fee.

A Class C felony is punishable by five years in prison and a $10,000 fine. A Class A misdemeanor is punishable by 360 days in prison and a $3,000 fine. A Class B misdemeanor is punishable by 30 days in prison and a $1,500 fine.