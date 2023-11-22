One seriously hurt following shooting in northwest Charlotte, MEDIC says

One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in northwest Charlotte late Tuesday night, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred just before 11 p.m. near the 7900 block of Old Plank Road.

ALSO READ: Police investigating after shots fired into Mooresville home for second time

MEDIC said one person was taken to Atrium Main with serious injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

VIDEO: Police investigating after shots fired into Mooresville home for second time







