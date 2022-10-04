One seriously hurt in Kansas City hit-and-run crash involving stolen car: Police

Two people were hurt, one critically, after the car they were traveling in was struck by a stolen vehicle in Kansas City’s Ivanhoe Northeast neighborhood on Monday evening, according to police.

Kansas City police officers were called around 6 p.m. to the intersection of 37th Street and Prospect Avenue on a reported serious injury collision, according to a police crash report. Investigators there found that a Chrysler 300, reported stolen from a nearby gas station, had struck another vehicle that was attempting a left-hand turn.

The driver of the Chrysler, whose identity was not immediately known, was traveling at a high rate of speed right before the crash, police said. The stolen car struck the other involved vehicle on its front end, and then its occupants got out and fled the area in an SUV that was not involved in the collision, police said.

Those in the other damaged car, a driver and passenger, were both injured. Police described the driver’s injuries as minor and the passenger’s as serious.

Further information about the crash was not immediately available from police.