One seriously hurt in shooting in Elizabeth, MEDIC says

One person has been seriously hurt following a shooting in Elizabeth Wednesday afternoon, according to MEDIC.

The incident occurred around 11:15 a.m. on East 3rd Street near Charlottetowne Avenue.

MEDIC said the victim was taken to Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center with serious injuries.

Central Piedmont Community College said a shelter-in-place was issued for their campus by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The campus said police told them it was issued as “they tried to apprehend a violent suspect.” That shelter-in-place was quickly lifted.

This is a developing story; we will update this story as information is released.

