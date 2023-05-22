Teen arrested after shooting 17-year-old at McDonald’s in Gastonia, GEMS says

An 18-year-old has been arrested after a shooting at a McDonald’s in Gastonia on Sunday evening.

Gastonia Police said they arrested and charged 18-year-old Martin Rojas with attempted murder after shooting a 17-year-old in the parking lot. The teen was sent to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Gaston Emergency Medical Services.

