16-year-old shot multiple times in Hidden Valley, report says

A 16-year-old boy was seriously hurt in a shooting in northeast Charlotte Tuesday, a police report shows.

It happened around 1 a.m. in Hidden Valley on Rosetree Court near Tom Hunter Road.

MEDIC said the teen was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

It is unclear what led up to the shooting.

One neighbor told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz they heard gunshots and then the boy screaming before he collapsed in their driveway.

Police said they have a suspect in custody. Goetz is working to learn more about that suspect and how the 16-year-old is doing.

This is a developing story; check wsoctv.com for updates.

