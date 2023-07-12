One seriously hurt in south Charlotte shooting, MEDIC says
One person is seriously hurt following a shooting in south Charlotte, according to MEDIC.
The shooting occurred shortly after 7 a.m. on the 5100 block of South Boulevard.
MEDIC said one person was transported to Atrium Main with life-threatening injuries.
An arrest has been made in connection with this incident.
The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is continuing to investigate.
