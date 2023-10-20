One Setting You Should Change In Super Mario Bros. Wonder ASAP
Super Mario Bros. Wonder, the highly anticipated 2D platformer, is finally out on Nintendo Switch. But before you get too ahead of yourself turning Mario and company into giant elephants and whatnot, you should mess around with some gameplay settings first—especially the one that controls the Talking Flowers.
Earlier this week, in another edition of Nintendo’s ongoing web series, Ask the Developer, we learned that Wonder was originally going to have a live commentary feature like what you’d find in a sports game. It was scrapped, but found new life through the game’s Talking Flowers characters who shout at Mario and crew whenever they walk by. Although the Talking Flowers are a cute addition to the game and make solo playthroughs a little less lonely, your mileage with them may vary. Some people think the Talking Flowers, who talk all the time, are pretty annoying, if you can believe that. Here’s how you can turn the Talking Flowers voices off.
Read more
SBF Made $9 Billion Disappear. This Forensic Accountant Found It
Apple Reportedly Cancels Jon Stewart’s Show Over His AI and China Talking Points
Is ESPN ethically obligated to shut down wild speculation on the Pat McAfee show?
Dealer Says The EQS Is Not Something 'Most People Aspire To Own' As MB EVs Sit On Dealer Lots For Months
“Fantastic news. As soon as I saw that they talk to you automatically when you run by them, I was a little worried,”u/klaxhax replied in a thread about the setting option on the r/Nintendo Switch subreddit. “It gave me flashbacks to the GBA Mario re-releases with all those dreadful voice clips…”
“And with that one change, this game is a contender for GOTY,” u/Red_Speed replied in the same thread.
The novelty of the Talking Flowers’ motor mouths has a high likelihood of wearing thin, so knowing how to turn them off or switch up their language may prove useful for Wonder players—whether it’s for their first, second, or third playthrough.
More from Kotaku
Black Man Asks Judge for Mercy on Behalf of His Racist Attacker
Consumer Reports Says These Cars Are Currently The Wost Deals, Tom Disagrees
Sign up for Kotaku's Newsletter. For the latest news, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.