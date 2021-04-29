One in seven shops lie empty after lockdown

·3 min read
empty shop
empty shop

The number of empty shops has risen again, with one in seven across Britain now vacant, according to new research.

All areas saw a rise but the North of England suffered the biggest hit, the British Retail Consortium (BRC) said.

"After a third national lockdown, it is no surprise that the vacancy rate has continued to soar," BRC chief Helen Dickinson said.

Restrictions came on top of already difficult High Street conditions and further closures are likely, she said.

The BRC's quarterly report, compiled with the Local Data Company, found that in the first three months of 2021, the overall vacancy rate increased to 14.1%, from 13.7% in the previous quarter.

This was 1.9 percentage points higher than in the same point in 2020, and marks three years of increasing vacancy rates, the report said.

Shopping centres, whose landlords have been hit hard during lockdown and by the shift to online, saw vacancies increase to 18.4% in the January-March period, from 17.1% in the previous three months.

The report said 12% of shopping centre units have been empty for a year or more.

Ms Dickinson said: "The forced closure of thousands of shops during the first quarter of 2021 has exacerbated already difficult conditions for the retail industry. We estimate there are around 5,000 fewer stores since the start of the pandemic."

The areas with the highest vacancy rates were the North East (19.3%), Wales (19.2%), and North West (17.7%). Greater London had the fewest empty shops at 10.7%, followed by the South East (12.7%) and East of England (14.1%). The report covers retail sites in England, Scotland and Wales, but not in Northern Ireland.

Shoppers at Birmingham&#39;s Bullring mall
The owners of Birmingham's Bullring has been hit by shop closures across its shopping centres.

The government's business rates relief, introduced as a Covid support measure for retailers, is due to end in England this summer. Restrictions on enforcing evictions are also due end. Ms Dickinson said this would mean more stores may never reopen.

"The devolved nations have already agreed to extend the business rates holiday until 2022 and England should consider following suit," she said.

The plight facing many of the owners of the UK's major shopping centres underlines the problems facing retail. Some big retailers, including Debenhams, have collapsed or closed outlets.

Hammerson, whose shopping centres include the Birmingham's Bullring and London's Brent Cross, said earlier this month it was cutting rents in a bid to help revive outlets.

Lucy Stainton, director at the Local Data Company, said shopping centres have been particularly exposed to the effects of the pandemic, principally having a lower proportion of "essential" retailing as well as being exposed to categories which are in decline such as fashion, department stores and casual dining.

"This being said, the early indications from the first few weeks of the unlocking have shown there is still significant demand for physical retail and eating out," she said.

Recommended Stories

  • The ransomware surge ruining lives

    A coalition is calling for action from governments as victims describe crippling cyber-attacks.

  • Jeopardy! contestant accused of 'racist dog whistle' says he regrets 'terrible misunderstanding'

    What is ... another Jeopardy! controversy? Hundreds of former Jeopardy! players have signed a letter calling on the quiz show to speak out against a contestant they said recently used a hand gesture that "very closely a gesture that has been coopted by white power groups, alt right groups, and an anti-government group that calls itself the Three Percenters," Variety reports. The player, three-time champion Kelly Donohue, has denied doing so, saying he was instead using his hand to indicate the number of games he won, as he did during each of his days on the show. "I absolutely, unequivocally condemn white supremacy and racism of any kind," Donohue wrote on Facebook. "People who know me personally know that I am not a racist, but for the public at large it bears repeating: I am not a racist and I reject and condemn white supremacy and all forms of bigotry for the evil they are." Donohue added that he regrets "this terrible misunderstanding." But in the letter, the former players write that "regardless of his stated intent, the gesture is a racist dog whistle," and they criticize the Jeopardy! producers for not removing it. "Intentional or not, the burden was on the production team to catch the similarity to a hate symbol and make sure it didn't end up on air," the players write, adding they "hope to see changes made so that future mistakes of this magnitude never make it on air." The letter also criticizes Donohue for in a previous episode using a "term for the Roma that is considered a slur." This was just the latest instance of former Jeopardy! players signing a letter critical of the show's producers. In March, hundreds of former contestants blasted the show for booking Dr. Oz as a guest host, writing that he has pushed "harmful ideas onto the American public" and that inviting him on was a "slap in the face." More stories from theweek.com5 scorchingly funny cartoons about Fox News' meat hysteriaLumber is shockingly expensive. Thanks, Obama.Police arrest 5 suspects in Lady Gaga dognapping, including woman who claimed she found the pups

  • Republican Kris Kobach, seeking comeback, launches campaign for Kansas attorney general

    The former Kansas secretary of state’s campaign follows failed bids for governor and U.S. Senate.

  • Auto supply manufacturer closing in Charlotte area after opening just two years ago

    The German-based company had intended to invest $23 million in the Mooresville project.

  • U.S. Senate okays reversal of Trump rollback of methane emissions rule

    The U.S. Senate on Wednesday approved a measure to restore regulation of emissions of methane, a potent greenhouse gas, a move Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called a "big deal" in fighting climate change. The Senate approved the measure in a 52-42 vote. Schumer, along with fellow Democrats Martin Heinrich and Ed Markey and Independent Angus King, introduced their resolution in the Senate under the Congressional Review Act (CRA), a 1996 law that allows Congress to reverse federal rules implemented in the last days of a past administration with a simple majority.

  • S&P Closes at New High as Amazon Reports Earnings

    FEATURE All three major U.S. stock indexes closed higher Thursday, after strong results for technology names such as Apple, Facebook and Nokia initially failed to lift markets earlier in the day. Investors were also absorbing a speech from President The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 240 points, or 0.

  • Fortinet Stock Rises As Cybersecurity Firm's Earnings, Guidance Top Views

    Fortinet stock edged up after the cybersecurity firm reported earnings and revenue that topped March-quarter analyst estimates while guidance also came in above expectations.

  • 'Rudy's an idiot' who 'drinks too much': Michael Cohen relishes Giuliani's legal woes and predicts he'll flip on Trump

    Ex-Trump lawyer and convicted felon Michael Cohen laughed at current Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani's legal troubles, telling CNN, "Rudy, I told you so!"

  • Moderna Is Testing a New Version of Its COVID-19 Vaccine That Wouldn’t Require Ultra-Cold Storage

    Moderna says a new version of its COVID-19 vaccine could be refrigerator-stable for up to 3 months.

  • All adults could cut heart attack risk with daily blood pressure pill, study finds

    All adults would benefit from taking a daily blood pressure pill to reduce their risk of heart attack and stroke, a study has found. The major review by Oxford University concluded that reducing blood pressure was protective even when it is within what is considered to be the healthy range. In what is being described as a "paradigm shift", the review found that one daily dose reduced the risk of serious cardiovascular disease by around 10 per cent. The results were the same regardless of an individual's blood pressure to start with. The findings, published in The Lancet, indicate that potentially millions who are not currently eligible could benefit from antihypertensive medications including commonly-prescribed drugs such as Ramipril – sold under the brand name Altace – Amlodipine and various beta blockers. Around 14 million people in the UK are thought to have high blood pressure, with five million living with the condition undiagnosed, according to the British Heart Foundation. Medical guidelines say only individuals with high blood pressure – above 140/90mmHg – should normally be considered for antihypertensives. However, the new study of 340,000 people across 48 randomised clinical trials found that the size of an individual's relative increase or decrease in blood pressure determined their risk of heart attack or stroke rather than the level itself. The authors have called for the guidelines to be changed so people are not blocked from receiving antihypertensives simply because their blood pressure is not high enough or because they have not previously suffered a cardiovascular event. Prof Kazem Rahimi, who led the research, told The Telegraph: "Antihypertensive medication is a preventative measure regardless of what your blood pressure is. It is likely that many people are not getting it who need it." The authors stopped short of calling for all adults to start taking the pills, saying there would be significant cost implications for the NHS, and the inconvenience may outweigh the benefit for people with a very low risk of cardiovascular disease . But Prof Rahimi added: "At the population level, if you were to treat everyone you would have an average 10 per cent relative risk reduction. That's great – but it's before factoring in other things." He said many patients currently prescribed antihypertensives take a combination, often up to three medications a day, meaning the protective effect is significantly greater. And he added that doctors should disregard an apparently healthy blood pressure when deciding whether to prescribe the drugs and instead assess a patient's risk of heart attack and stroke using factors such as cholesterol levels, age and evidence of diabetes. Heart disease and stroke are the leading causes of death in much of the Western world, and it is widely accepted that blood pressure medication protects people who have had a prior event from having a second. However, the use of the drugs in people with normal or only mildly elevated blood pressure has been hotly debated, with studies producing conflicting conclusions. For the new analysis, the experts pooled data from 157,728 participants with a prior diagnosis of cardiovascular disease, and 186,988 with no such diagnosis. Each group was then divided into seven subgroups based on levels of systolic blood pressure. After four years' follow-up, 42,324 participants had at least one major cardiovascular event. But for every 5mmHg reduction in systolic blood pressure, the risk of stroke or heart failure fell 13 per cent, ischaemic heart disease by eight per cent and death from cardiovascular disease by five per cent. The beneficial effects of the treatment did not differ based on whether the person had previously had cardiovascular disease. Zeinab Bidel, a co-author and also at Oxford, said: "It is important that people are considered for blood pressure-lowering treatment based on their cardiovascular risk, rather than focusing on blood pressure itself as a qualifying factor for or target of treatment. "We must provide well-rounded guidelines to lower risks for cardiovascular disease that include exercise, nutrition, smoking cessation, and – where appropriate – medication." Prof Sir Nilesh Samani, the medical director of the British Heart Foundation, who was not involved in the study, said: "The benefits of lowering blood pressure are there whether you have pre-existing heart disease or not, and this study shows that lowering blood pressure – even if it is in the normal range – is associated with fewer heart attacks and strokes."

  • Real-world data suggest the side effects from Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are not as bad as expected

    Researchers found that vaccine side effects like headaches and fatigue were reported less frequently in the real world than in clinical trials.

  • Eagles select Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith at No. 10

    The Philadelphia Eagles selected Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith after trading up two spots to No. 10 in the first round of the NFL draft Thursday night. The Alabama wide receiver reunites with former teammate Jalen Hurts, who replaced Carson Wentz at quarterback for the Eagles last season. Smith had 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 20 touchdowns as a senior.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell appears with bruised face in first picture from New York prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers have released a photograph of her in prison showing a bruised face, the first picture of the British socialite since her arrest last year on sex trafficking charges. The photo of Ms Maxwell, 59, was included in a letter filed on Thursday to a New York judge by attorney Bobbi Sternheim, who suggests she was injured while having to cover her eyes with a sock or towel at night because guards shine lights in her cell every 15 minutes. “Last night, she was confronted by MDC (Metropolitan Detention Center) staff due to a visible bruise over her left eye,” Ms Sternheim wrote in the letter. “MDC staff confronted Ms. Maxwell regarding the source of the bruise, threatening to place her in the SHU if she did not reveal how she got it,” she added, referring to the special housing unit.” Ms Sternheim added that guards at the jail put inmates in the special housing unit if they have been injured or subjected to abuse by other inmates. "While Ms. Maxwell is unaware of the cause of the bruise, as reported to medical and psych staff, she has grown increasingly reluctant to report information to the guards for fear of retaliation, discipline, and punitive chores," the attorney continued in the letter addressed to Judge Alison Nathan. Ms Maxwell appeared to have aged in the nine months she has been at Brooklyn’s federal Metropolitan Detention Center, with sunken-looking cheeks. She appeared in court last week to plead to new charges, appearing older and frailier, with greying hair and thinner frame.

  • Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin will soon begin selling tickets for rides on its space-tourism rocket

    The capsule has windows to allow customers to get a full view of space and it will linger in zero gravity for several minutes.

  • Analysis-Vexed but vulnerable, Erdogan avoids escalating genocide dispute with Biden

    Despite its fury with the United States for calling the Ottoman massacre of Armenians a genocide, Turkey is for now avoiding a showdown which could hurt its fragile economy and scupper hopes of better ties with U.S.-allied Arab states. President Tayyip Erdogan angrily condemned Joe Biden's characterisation of the killings a century ago, saying the U.S. president should "look in the mirror" and examine the fate of Native Americans wiped out by settlers who founded his country. But the usually combative Turkish leader, who has often used foreign disputes to rally domestic support, is more focused on reviving a battered economy which is key to his longterm re-election prospects.

  • 'We have to prove democracy still works' - Biden

    Biden said America's adversaries "are betting we can't" survive as a democratic nation, and that they viewed the insurrection as "proof that the sun is setting on democracy.""But they're wrong, you know it, I know it," he said. "But we have to prove them wrong."

  • Trump mocked as ‘petulant toddler’ after calling Biden ‘ungracious’ for not referencing him in joint address

    Former president spoke to Fox Business following Joe Biden’s speech to Congress on Wednesday

  • Lionel Messi Buys Entire Floor of Florida Condo for $7.3 Million

    The soccer star’s new place is a four-bedroom home with ocean views

  • 'This is heartbreaking': Delaware police officer declared clinically dead after responding to fight call, authorities say

    Authorities confirmed Wednesday that Delmar police officer Cpl. Keith Heacook, 54, has died following a brutal assault Sunday morning.

  • Joe Rogan takes back comments discouraging Covid vaccinations: ‘I am a moron’

    ‘I am not an anti-vax person,’ the popular podcast host says