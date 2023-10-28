One severely injured in Orange Mound shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A shooting in Orange Mound left a man in critical condition Saturday, Memphis Police say.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 2800 block of Park Avenue at 12:46 p.m. A man was located with an apparent gunshot wound and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

