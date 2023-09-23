One severely injured in Parkway Village shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting in Parkway Village early Saturday morning, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the 4400 block of Wooddale Avenue at 1:45 a.m. regarding a shooting.

A male victim was located suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, police say.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

