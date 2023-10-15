One severely injured in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting in Whitehaven Saturday night, according to Memphis Police.

Officers responded to the shooting in the 4900 block of Lochinvar Road at 10:17 p.m. Police say a man was located on the scene and transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time, according to police. The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.