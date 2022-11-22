The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as Geberit (VTX:GEBN) stock falls a further 5.0% in past week

Passive investing in an index fund is a good way to ensure your own returns roughly match the overall market. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. For example, the Geberit AG (VTX:GEBN) share price is down 36% in the last year. That's disappointing when you consider the market declined 13%. Longer term shareholders haven't suffered as badly, since the stock is down a comparatively less painful 14% in three years. And the share price decline continued over the last week, dropping some 5.0%.

After losing 5.0% this past week, it's worth investigating the company's fundamentals to see what we can infer from past performance.

There is no denying that markets are sometimes efficient, but prices do not always reflect underlying business performance. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Unhappily, Geberit had to report a 17% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 36% share price fall. So it seems the market was too confident about the business, a year ago.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

earnings-per-share-growth

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. Dive deeper into the earnings by checking this interactive graph of Geberit's earnings, revenue and cash flow.

A Different Perspective

While the broader market lost about 13% in the twelve months, Geberit shareholders did even worse, losing 35% (even including dividends). However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Take risks, for example - Geberit has 1 warning sign we think you should be aware of.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on CH exchanges.

