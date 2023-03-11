The one-year shareholder returns and company earnings persist lower as LEG Immobilien (ETR:LEG) stock falls a further 17% in past week

It's easy to match the overall market return by buying an index fund. Active investors aim to buy stocks that vastly outperform the market - but in the process, they risk under-performance. Investors in LEG Immobilien SE (ETR:LEG) have tasted that bitter downside in the last year, as the share price dropped 48%. That falls noticeably short of the market decline of around 1.4%. Notably, shareholders had a tough run over the longer term, too, with a drop of 38% in the last three years. Unfortunately the share price momentum is still quite negative, with prices down 22% in thirty days. This could be related to the recent financial results - you can catch up on the most recent data by reading our company report.

If the past week is anything to go by, investor sentiment for LEG Immobilien isn't positive, so let's see if there's a mismatch between fundamentals and the share price.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

Unhappily, LEG Immobilien had to report a 5.4% decline in EPS over the last year. This reduction in EPS is not as bad as the 48% share price fall. Unsurprisingly, given the lack of EPS growth, the market seems to be more cautious about the stock.

The image below shows how EPS has tracked over time (if you click on the image you can see greater detail).

Before buying or selling a stock, we always recommend a close examination of historic growth trends

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, LEG Immobilien's TSR for the last 1 year was -46%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

We regret to report that LEG Immobilien shareholders are down 46% for the year (even including dividends). Unfortunately, that's worse than the broader market decline of 1.4%. However, it could simply be that the share price has been impacted by broader market jitters. It might be worth keeping an eye on the fundamentals, in case there's a good opportunity. Unfortunately, last year's performance may indicate unresolved challenges, given that it was worse than the annualised loss of 4% over the last half decade. We realise that Baron Rothschild has said investors should "buy when there is blood on the streets", but we caution that investors should first be sure they are buying a high quality business. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand LEG Immobilien better, we need to consider many other factors. Case in point: We've spotted 4 warning signs for LEG Immobilien you should be aware of, and 1 of them can't be ignored.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on DE exchanges.

