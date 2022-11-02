One shot at Allegheny County hotel

Police are investigating after a man was shot at an Allegheny County hotel.

The shooting occurred at the Hyatt Place Pittsburgh Airport hotel on Campbells Run Road in Robinson Township this morning.

A Channel 11 crew at the scene observed an ambulance and police with flashlights in the parking lot.

Robinson Township police are at the scene. Allegheny County police are assisting in the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

TRENDING NOW:

Pittsburgh police investigating after report of teens being robbed of Halloween candy at gunpoint Target 11: Alleged funeral shooter previously caught on camera in altercation with store clerk Police: Child ejected from vehicle as driver fled traffic stop in New Castle VIDEO: How to have a great Thanksgiving meal and not break the bank DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts