One shot in argument, triggers temporary school lockdowns in Green Cove Springs, police say

Green Cove Springs Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred at Calico Jack Way on Tuesday morning.

According to police, there was an argument between two individuals, and at one point, one of them was shot. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect, but they don’t believe he is still armed. Detectives also said that the incident appears to be isolated.

Out of an abundance of caution, both Bannerman Learning Center and Green Cove Springs Junior High School were placed on a temporary lockdown but have reopened.

