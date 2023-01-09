One shot in carjacking at Alpine Drive and Regatta Court in Columbus Monday afternoon, police say

A person wounded during a carjacking Monday afternoon in Columbus was transported to a local hospital.

According to Columbus police, one person was shot at the intersection of Alpine Drive and Regatta Court around 3 p.m.

The victim’s condition has not been released. However, CPD says the victim was shot in the chest and transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional by EMS.

No information is available on the individual responsible at the moment.

This story is ongoing and will be updated when new information becomes available.