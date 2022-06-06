One person was shot on Cypress Lane in Snow Hill Sunday evening, according to police.

Multiple 911 calls came in at about 6 p.m. with reports of shots fired, according to the Snow Hill Police Department. Police were unable to locate a victim but later learned they had been driven to Atlantic General Hospital in Berlin. The victim was later transported to TidalHealth in Salisbury, police said.

No other information was immediately available.

The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is investigating. Anyone with information should contact the agency at 410-632-1111.

More: Two students face charges in plot against Berlin Intermediate School classmate: Police

More: New accountability boards are a key part of Maryland's police reform. Are counties ready?

This article originally appeared on Salisbury Daily Times: One shot on Cypress Lane in Snow Hill Sunday night: Police