One shot dead in Baltimore early Friday, police say

An unidentified male was shot dead in West Baltimore early Friday morning, the same morning a woman was shot in the back after leaving a downtown club, city police said.

Patrol officers assigned to the police department’s Southwest District Station received calls about a body in the 3900 block of Clifton Ave. around 1:30 a.m.

There, near Leakin Park, they found a male who’d been shot in the head, police said.

Police said medics pronounced the person dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives assumed the investigation and police encouraged anybody with information about the incident to call the investigators at 410-396-2100.

Police said anyone who knows something but wishes to remain anonymous can dial 1-866-7LOCKUP to leave a tip with Metro Crime Stoppers.

Roughly 45 minutes after police learned of the dead male, officers assigned to the Central District arrived at a hospital after receiving reports of a walk-in shooting victim.

Police said the officers encountered a 33-year-old woman who’d been shot in the back, describing her injuries as non life-threatening.

Officers learned the woman was shot after leaving a nightclub near the 200 block of E. Baltimore St., not far from The Block, according to police.

The department asked anyone with information about the non-fatal shooting to call detectives at 410-396-2411.