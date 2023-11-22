One shot dead in Hollywood shooting, police say

One person is dead in a fatal shooting that happened late Tuesday night in Hollywood, police said.

The shooting happened just before 10 p.m. near 56th Avenue and Rodman Street, said Hollywood Police Department spokeswoman Deanna Bettineschi.

Bettineschi said officers arrived at the scene after getting reports of shots fired. When they arrived, they found the person, who police have not named, already dead.

“Detectives are currently investigating,” Bettineschi said Wednesday morning.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.