One shot dead in Manor Walmart parking lot; no threat to public, police say

A man was found dead early Thursday morning with multiple gunshot wounds in a Walmart parking lot in Manor, according to the Manor Police Department's post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Police believe it is an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

In a media briefing, Lt. Lawrence Rideau said the department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to a 911 call at 3:53 a.m., but the victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The homicide is currently under investigation and there are currently no suspects in custody. Police ask that anyone in the area at that time come forward with any information.

A spokesperson for the Manor Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for more information.

The Manor PD is on scene of a shooting in the parking lot of Walmart located at 11923 HWY 290. 1 male victim was located deceased w/ multiple gunshot wounds. At this time investigators believe this is an isolated incident and there is no risk to the public. Media = parking lot. pic.twitter.com/iss3DRP3RA — Manor Police Department (@ManorPolice) December 14, 2023

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: One dead of multiple gunshot wounds in Walmart parking lot