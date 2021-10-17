One shot dead, second injured on Bemiss Road

Oct. 17—VALDOSTA — A 21-year-old is dead and a 19-year-old is injured after a weekend shooting along the 2100 block of Bemiss Road, according to the Valdosta Police Department.

Authorities are looking for a possible suspect or suspects.

The name of the 21-year-old man found dead in his vehicle has not been released to the public. The teen was still being treated in the hospital Saturday but his wound is considered non life threatening, police said in a statement.

At approximately 2 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, Valdosta police officers and detectives were dispatched to the 2100 block Bemiss Road following several reports of multiple gunshots fired in the area, police said.

"When officers arrived on the scene, they found two male victims who had been shot. The first victim, a 21-year-old male, was found deceased in his vehicle," police said. "The second victim, a 19-year-old male, had a gunshot wound to a lower extremity.

"Officers immediately began to render first aid to this victim, until emergency medical services arrived on the scene and transported him to the hospital for treatment."

Police ask anyone with information on the case to call the Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.