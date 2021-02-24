One shot dead, two injured after altercation between neighbors in Baldwinsville

Feb. 24—BALDWINSVILLE — A 44-year-old father died at a hospital after he and his son were in an altercation with their upstairs neighbors this week, resulting in both being shot and a woman being struck with a shovel.

Shortly after midnight Monday, officers from the Baldwinsville Police Department in Onondaga County responded to 2861 Cold Springs Road in the village for a reported shooting. A preliminary investigation determined that a man and woman who live in the second-floor apartment got into a fight with a father and son who live on the first floor, according to state police.

During the fight, the female living upstairs was struck in the face with a shovel. Both father and son were struck by gunfire.

The father, William R. Delany, was pronounced dead at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse. An unnamed 27-year-old man was also taken to the hospital and listed in serious condition. The unnamed 36-year-old woman was taken to St. Joseph's Hospital in Syracuse for facial injuries. She was treated and released.

William J. Kratz, 44, who lives on the second floor, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon. He was also charged with possession of an illegal ghost handgun.

The investigation, which is now being led by state police at the request of village police, is ongoing.

Baldwinsville police and the Onondaga County Sheriff's Office assisted state police.