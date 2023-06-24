One shot during late-night gunfire in the Vista, Columbia Police Department reports

The Columbia Police Department is investigating a late-night shooting that left one person injured in Columbia’s popular downtown.

Officers were responding to reports of a shooting around 2:30 a.m. Saturday in the 900 block of Gervais Street in the Vista when they received calls that a male had arrived at a hospital with gunshot wounds, according to a statement by the Columbia Police Department.

No information has been released about the victim.

While investigating the scene, officers recovered ballistic evidence and observed damage to a building, the department said.

Police have said that the case is ongoing.

The shooting appears to have taken place on a busy stretch of Gervais Street, home to Columbia landmarks such as Motor Supply Bistro and Whit Ash Furnishings. A former warehouse district in the shadow of the state house, the Vista has steadily grown into a hub for galleries, bars and restaurants. In recent years, it has become an increasingly popular nightlife destination.

This is a breaking news story. Check back here for updates.