One shot in foot during argument in Lincoln County, sheriff’s office says

One person suffered small injuries after they were shot in the foot during an altercation on May 21, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded to a call around 8:00 p.m. on Mount Zion Road, just off Alexis Lucia Road, where people were in the street firing at each other.

After getting to the scene, officers found two men standing in the street yelling at another person who was in the carport of a nearby home.

ALSO READ: Lincolnton woman shot during domestic disturbance, sheriff’s office says

A man in the street told deputies that he had been shot in the foot by the man at the nearby home, who was identified as 36-year-old Joshua David Grigg.

Lincoln County EMS was called and treated Dylan McClure for the gunshot wound to his foot.

The sheriff’s office charged Grigg with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury. He was then taken to the county magistrate and put in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $20,000 secured bond.

(WATCH BELOW: Man shot, killed in Uptown Charlotte, police say)