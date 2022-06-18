One shot Friday night in Memphis neighborhood, police say

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Germanshire Lane for a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

Police said a man was found shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is one person being questioned, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

