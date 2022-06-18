One shot Friday night in Memphis neighborhood, police say

The Memphis Police Department (MPD) is investigating a shooting that left one man injured.

Officers responded to the 7300 block of Germanshire Lane for a shooting just before 11 p.m. on Friday.

On 6/17/22, at 10:46 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at 7321 Germanshire Lane where a male had been shot. The male was transported to Regional One in critical condition. One person was detained. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/HpUc70SgvE — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 18, 2022

Police said a man was found shot and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

There is one person being questioned, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

