One shot in Hyde Park apartment complex, JSO reports

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating a reported shooting near a Hyde Park apartment complex Saturday night.

According to JSO, at around 7:00 p.m., officers responded to 1591 Lane Ave. S. due to a reported shooting.

When arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male in his late 20s suffering from a gunshot wound to the abdomen in the parking lot of a local apartment complex.

According to witnesses, the victim walked through the parking lot asking for help. JSO has been unable to interview the victim due to ongoing medical treatments.

At this time, there is no description of the suspect, or where they may have headed.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and underwent surgery due to non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any other information about this incident, please call the JSO non-emergency number (904) 630-0500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

This is an ongoing story and details will be added as soon as they arrive.

