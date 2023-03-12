One man was hospitalized with serious injuries and another is in custody after a shooting in a southwest Fort Collins residence.

Larimer County Sheriff's Office announced the shooting in a Saturday news release, saying that suspect Travis Turner, 37 was booked into the county jail on suspicion of shooting the unidentified man during an argument that happened about 6 p.m. Friday.

The victim of the shooting was able to leave the home and call 911, and was taken to an area hospital after sheriff's deputies responded to the scene. The man told deputies that he and Turner were at the home with a group of people when an argument occurred, which led to the shooting.

Turner remained in jail Sunday on suspicion of two felony crimes and is scheduled for a court appearance Monday morning.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in court. Arrests and charges are merely accusations by law enforcement until, and unless, a suspect is convicted of a crime.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: One shot, injured after Friday argument in SW Fort Collins residence