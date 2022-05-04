One shot and killed outside Everett storage facility

Major crimes detectives are investigating a fatal shooting outside an Everett storage facility.

At 6:20 a.m. Tuesday, officers were dispatched to The Storehouse Mini Storage in the 3800 block of Smith Avenue for a report of a shooting, according to Everett police.

Officers arrived to find a victim with a gunshot wound. They tried to save the victim’s life, but the person did not survive.

Everett police have not said what led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Everett Police Department tip line at 425-257-8450.