Arrest made in deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

A 45-year-old man was arrested Wednesday the day after someone was shot and killed Wednesday night in southwest Charlotte, police said.

First responders were called to the 15700 block of Country House Street at about 9:45 p.m.

The neighborhood is off Hamilton Road near Steele Creek Road.

Leon Wilfrido Esquita was charged with murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He was placed into the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office.

No further information was released.

