One shot and killed Wednesday night in Kansas City’s Independence Plaza neighborhood

One person was fatally shot Wednesday night in Kansas City’s Independence Plaza neighborhood.

Officer Donna Drake, a spokeswoman for Kansas City police, said officers were dispatched shortly before 10 p.m. to the 800 block of Prospect Avenue on a reported shooting.

Responding officers located a male gunshot victim, whose age was not immediately known. He was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives and crime scene personnel were called to investigate, Drake said. Police had no suspect information Wednesday night.

The killing marks Kansas City’s 55th so far in 2023, according to data maintained by The Star. In 2022, the second-deadliest on record, there were 171 homicides.

Kansas City police were asking that anyone with information about the investigation contact homicide detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline anonymously at 816-474-TIPS.